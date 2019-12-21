Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,149,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 100,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 1,815.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

