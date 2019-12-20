Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BXMT. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,090,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,761,000 after acquiring an additional 902,257 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,505,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,899,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,166,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,093,000 after acquiring an additional 69,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 82,632 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

