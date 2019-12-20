Blakecoin Market Cap Achieves $15,705.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $15,705.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.01785509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02610794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00556971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00646996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056687 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,191 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.