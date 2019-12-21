Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon raised their price objective on shares of Blancco Technology Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of BLTG stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.27) on Wednesday. Blancco Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 177 ($2.33). The stock has a market cap of $130.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.47.

In other Blancco Technology Group news, insider Adam Moloney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($16,574.59).

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

