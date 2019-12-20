Block One Capital (OTCMKTS:BKPPF) Stock Price Down 38.2%

Block One Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:BKPPF)’s stock price was down 38.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 160,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 659% from the average daily volume of 21,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Block One Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKPPF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Block One Capital Inc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage, growth capital, debt and equity investing. The firm does not invest in distressed situations, turnarounds, and seed investments in start-ups. The firm only seeks minority stakes. The firm typically invests in the following sectors: wellness and healthcare; business services and logistics; education and training; and emerging technologies.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?