Blockport Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $9,526.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockport has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Blockport Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.