BLOCKv (VEE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.43 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit and Tidex. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $1,616.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.01186709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Tidex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.