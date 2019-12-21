Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 12.7%

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) were down 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.31, approximately 5,512,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 1,900,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,530.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 55,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $189,207.26. Over the last three months, insiders sold 724,857 shares of company stock worth $4,142,250. 36.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

