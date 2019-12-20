Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BLBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $578.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth $376,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Blue Bird by 9.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 33.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

