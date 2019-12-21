Blue Protocol (BLUE) Trading Down 50.3% Over Last Week

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 42.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $166,098.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.25 or 0.06766772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030069 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.