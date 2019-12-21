Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $31,125.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Ariel Hurley sold 192 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $14,832.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.26. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

