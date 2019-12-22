BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of BMC Stock from an equal rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,350,303.91. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 25,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $649,459.78. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,779 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,799,000 after buying an additional 368,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,486,000 after acquiring an additional 44,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 78.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,969,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 867,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $24,609,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

