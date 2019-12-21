BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.64.

NYSE:FCX opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 174,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

