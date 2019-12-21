Bob’s Repair 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $261,212.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $51.55 and $20.33. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $286,354.00 and $261,212.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.51 or 0.06835546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $18.94, $5.60, $10.39, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.