Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

BOKU stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Boku has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.05.

In other Boku news, insider Keith Butcher acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £36,120 ($47,513.81).

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

