BonusCloud Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $2,963.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.43 or 0.06360008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,758,093,251 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.