Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Research Coverage Started at CSFB

CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boohoo Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 302.69 ($3.98).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 287.40 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 66.84. Boohoo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 151.45 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.03.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

