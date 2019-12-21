Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a $2,300.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,110.54.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $20.14 on Friday, reaching $2,023.26. 506,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,746. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,081.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,924.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,924.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 101.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

