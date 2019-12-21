BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,565. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

