Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boston Scientific traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 2014546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BSX. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,090,626.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,734. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

