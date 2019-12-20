Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $45.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Insiders sold 224,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $47,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

