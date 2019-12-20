Bread (BRD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $958,486.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Bread has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Tokenomy, OKEx and Kucoin. Bread has a market cap of $22.71 million and approximately $958,486.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.01232537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120619 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Cobinhood, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.