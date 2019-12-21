Bread (BRD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $920,097.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Bread has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003607 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Binance and Kucoin. Bread has a total market cap of $23.02 million and $920,097.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.