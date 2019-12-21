Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $376.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 370.20 ($4.87), with a volume of 13079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368 ($4.84).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 359 ($4.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.20 ($4.69).

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 343.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 319.23.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total value of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?