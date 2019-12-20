Brian G. Drazba Buys 12,500 Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) CFO Brian G. Drazba purchased 12,500 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $22,750.00.

MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,211 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

