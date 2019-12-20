BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

BBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,274,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,449,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

