Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $51,371,977.80 in Stock

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MNRL opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

