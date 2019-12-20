Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

BRX opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

