Brokerages Anticipate 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report sales of $161.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $162.20 million. 2U reported sales of $115.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $573.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.49 million to $573.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $737.75 million, with estimates ranging from $729.40 million to $750.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,842. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 0.61. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 681.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 664.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,819,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after buying an additional 3,319,822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $37,273,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth about $20,757,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth about $45,349,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

