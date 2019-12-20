Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post $266.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.59 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $260.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DORM. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 743,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,590. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

