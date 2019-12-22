Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce sales of $970,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $1.00 million. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $2.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.78 million, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $28.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

In related news, CEO Jeff Baxter bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,212,000 shares of company stock worth $10,105,440 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV opened at $0.98 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com