Brokerages Expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BayCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. BayCom posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.19 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCML. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on BayCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BayCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BayCom by 66.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCML traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,874. BayCom has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $287.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

