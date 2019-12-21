Brokerages Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $741.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will report $741.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.71 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $770.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.96 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTB shares. Northcoast Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE CTB opened at $28.61 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 32.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

