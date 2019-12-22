Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.20. Corcept Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CORT stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

