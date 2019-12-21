Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.27 Million

Equities analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post $414.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.80 million and the highest is $418.13 million. iRobot reported sales of $384.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. Sidoti upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 85.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 66.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 712.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $136,000.

iRobot stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $132.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.98.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

