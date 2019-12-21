Brokerages Expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.22. MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.94) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 24,014.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,486,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after buying an additional 4,467,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,662,000 after acquiring an additional 994,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 161,920 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,422,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 130,732 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MGNX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 639,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,495. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $536.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com