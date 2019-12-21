Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Primo Water posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PRMW. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 52.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 159,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 228.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 297,766 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $6,683,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 117,124 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $416.68 million, a PE ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

