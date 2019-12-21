Brokerages Expect Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qumu will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, CEO Vern Hanzlik purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,016 shares in the company, valued at $612,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qumu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Qumu has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

