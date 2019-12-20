Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,114. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 40.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

