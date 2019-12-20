Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.59 EPS

Posted by on December 20, 2019 at 1:20 pm

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,114. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 40.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*