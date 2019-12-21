Brokerages Set $37.92 Target Price for First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. First Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $37.92 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.74 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bancshares an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FBMS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

First Bancshares stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $654.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.34. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 13.97%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other First Bancshares news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 57.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 649.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 41.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com