Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) PT at $36.79

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,312,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. 65,034,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,944,422. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

