Brokerages Set Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Target Price at $29.44

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.44.

AFYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,760,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at $10,256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at $10,189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at $8,782,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at about $7,961,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 81,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,722. Afya has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

