Brokerages Set America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Target Price at $108.00

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.54. 119,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $3,695,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds