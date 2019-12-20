Brokerages Set Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Price Target at $24.72

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:AXGT opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. On average, research analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

