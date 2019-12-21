Brokerages Set Bellway plc (LON:BWY) PT at GBX 3,624.80

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,624.80 ($47.68).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,560 ($46.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,875 ($50.97) target price (up previously from GBX 3,574 ($47.01)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of LON:BWY traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,746 ($49.28). 406,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,385.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,081.88. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 333.45 ($4.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,872 ($50.93). The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $50.40. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, with a total value of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

