Brokerages Set BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Target Price at $27.33

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,350,303.91. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 25,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $649,459.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,779. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMCH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 560,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.94.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

