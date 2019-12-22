Brokerages Set Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Price Target at $21.33

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on BY. Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSE:BY opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $746.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 371,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 521,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

