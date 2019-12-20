Brokerages Set CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target at $4.75

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPYYY. ValuEngine cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

