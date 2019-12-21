Brokerages Set City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) PT at $13.75

Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,884 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 618,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,839,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,786. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.04%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

