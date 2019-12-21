Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) PT at $61.25

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.09.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.10. 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,451. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,286,010.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,660,208. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after buying an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 290,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

